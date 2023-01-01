$15,999+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SLE
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10277061
- VIN: 1GTSKVE3XAZ125958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 4X4 SLE LOW KM EXT cab Certified Financing Available
Runs and drives great, very clean - amazing condition! Two sets of keys, power locks, seats, and windows, A/C works. Will be available on Thursday August 10th.
LOW KILOMETERS - 88,000 kms
NO ACCIDENTS
Automatic
4X4
5.3L 8 cyl
VIN 1GTSKVE3XAZ125958
NO ACCIDENTS See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3W4lwnM4bu0ekCgv8Ij5fUTB+uoA3y5+
New tires and brakes !
Regular box 6 ft comes with box cover
Extended cab - 6 seater
Certified and ready to go
Price is $15,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
