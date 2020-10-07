Menu
2010 Honda Civic

117,856 KM

$7,250

+ tax & licensing
$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

4DR AUTO NO ACCIDENT LOW KM PW PM Cruise A/C

2010 Honda Civic

4DR AUTO NO ACCIDENT LOW KM PW PM Cruise A/C

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

117,856KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6010005
  • Stock #: 2662
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F23AH003768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,856 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 4DR SEDAN GAS SAVER VERIFIED LOW KM ONLY 117856 WITH GOOD SERVICE RECORD ICE COLD A/C,  POWER WINDOWS, , CRIUSE CONTROL  AND MORE

NICE COMBINATION OF GREY  EXTERIOR ON BEIGE INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST NEW FRONT BRAKES  

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT NO CLAIMS

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=YIQTMw4iyZ7eFdC2Jf6aJVlipRTFPwpw

PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

