<p>A REALLY WELL CARED FOR 2010 HONDA CR-V EX! LOCAL ONTARIO!! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!</p><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

Used
106,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H51AL805418

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,800 KM

A REALLY WELL CARED FOR 2010 HONDA CR-V EX! LOCAL ONTARIO!! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!

 

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Email Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Call Dealer

905-339-3330

