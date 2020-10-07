Menu
2010 Honda Pilot

188,348 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

2010 Honda Pilot

2010 Honda Pilot

EX-L

2010 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,348KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6004761
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H55AB502577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,348 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. HONDA inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

 

Honda Pilot EX-L 4WD 2010 silver

NO ACCIDENTS / ONTARIO VEHICLE / 2 OWNERS

 

LEATHER , SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER OPTIONS, HEATED SEATS

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 11 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 11 A.M. -6 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED

**NOTE: IF NONE OF THESE TIMINGS WORK FOR YOU, GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OUTSIDE OF OUR WORKING HOURS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

