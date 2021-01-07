Menu
2010 Honda Ridgeline

198,249 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

2010 Honda Ridgeline

2010 Honda Ridgeline

Crew Cab

2010 Honda Ridgeline

Crew Cab

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

198,249KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6380798
  • Stock #: 501260
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F59AB501260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,249 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. HONDA inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

 

2010 HONDA RIDGELINE 4WD CREW CAB 

 

POWER OPTIONS / AUX / BED COVER / RUNNING BOARDS / FOG LIGHTS 

 

PLEASE CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW THE CARFAX

 

https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=Gln51CA/mZeoQG7QJecu0p37UvX2Fglv#Img_acc

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

 

WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED

 

**NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19 WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO BOOK AN IN PERSON OR VIRTUAL APPOINTMENT.**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Email RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

