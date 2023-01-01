$4,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL
Location
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
163,200KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10482012
- VIN: 5NMSG3AB2AH359745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great no problems, everything works
163,999 kms
Manual - yes, this is rare , clutch is good
NO ACCIDENTS, see Carfax below this description
VIN 5NMSG3AB2AH359745
FWD
2.4 L 4 cyl
Heated seats, bluetooth, XM, AC works
7 seater
Tires and brakes are fresh
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE
Price $4,999 plus tax and licensing
Certification is $999 plus tax extra
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
