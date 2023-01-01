Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

163,200 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
163,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10482012
  • VIN: 5NMSG3AB2AH359745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Sport Manual Financing

Runs and drives great no problems, everything works

163,999 kms

Manual - yes, this is rare , clutch is good

NO ACCIDENTS, see Carfax below this description

VIN 5NMSG3AB2AH359745

FWD

2.4 L 4 cyl

Heated seats, bluetooth, XM, AC works

7 seater

Tires and brakes are fresh

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price $4,999 plus tax and licensing

Certification is $999 plus tax extra

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.



https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DwVxbCAbhhaEEH2CGcF4zMzJJLROn62b&_jstate=FWmRS2Oy7xN0LF7ZFlZdASONUppZpD3ExuIMPLLVjHj9UumnLDJwnXRZ1dVcPKOzVMT8nywTQdkOYRzfb6k3ShNrg1l69VIoJveU3i3Sq25-Z8ybYQSOlllGzhERmTxg4TWh9eUXzd5Ve1HvU4zBu1icI07hZT-s9L1qhBDsZa5xpYrEM8As9xcMHgQyU_s6_s5UROMQghmRIwcsOFf8xALESfC_8KcELFWtTZKfkwB0AkRWNXzdZSDLpHGw8G1IOLvOxCBexyzcAR_y3WgSHC7TgAxu4IW_GsQ3fEsSQzpaIxbvTZlNk1jua6Z3FKhdccHa_ZxZA_i12qz1T95MGIF1qqMTHPf26rF95ZNp3zeUzlYlp_YTISSBGL27sZIanny-H0Lk-kAFzBmUmUTo4rNVc3JR1-M2MBE0RZTdbty0if4UGz7HMkH54S9vfQMZacE7D01zGIM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

