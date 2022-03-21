Menu
2010 Hyundai Tucson

194,021 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

GL

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

194,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8793299
  • Stock #: P6358Z
  • VIN: KM8JT3AC8AU021254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 194,021 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

