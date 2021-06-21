Menu
2010 Jeep Compass

231,379 KM

Details

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2010 Jeep Compass

2010 Jeep Compass

Sport 4WD

2010 Jeep Compass

Sport 4WD

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

231,379KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7513893
  • Stock #: 678
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FB8AD630938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 678
  • Mileage 231,379 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Jeep Compass

- $1999 + HST and Licensing 


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

