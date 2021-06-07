Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Kia Soul

201,413 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

Contact Seller
2010 Kia Soul

2010 Kia Soul

4u ~ONE OWNER~ NO ACCIDENTS~ Sunroof~

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Soul

4u ~ONE OWNER~ NO ACCIDENTS~ Sunroof~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-542-7562

  1. 7224122
  2. 7224122
  3. 7224122
  4. 7224122
  5. 7224122
  6. 7224122
  7. 7224122
  8. 7224122
  9. 7224122
  10. 7224122
  11. 7224122
  12. 7224122
  13. 7224122
  14. 7224122
  15. 7224122
  16. 7224122
  17. 7224122
  18. 7224122
  19. 7224122
  20. 7224122
  21. 7224122
  22. 7224122
Contact Seller

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

201,413KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7224122
  • Stock #: fk343
  • VIN: KNDJT2A20A7128206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vanilla Shake
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # fk343
  • Mileage 201,413 KM

Vehicle Description

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are deemed ESSENTIAL AND REMAIN OPEN in COVID-19 Ontario lockdown by APPOINTMENT AND ONLINE BASIS for the protection of our customers and staff. Our dealership premises have been thoroughly sanitized. We offer FREE delivery for all of our vehicles purchased within 100km radius of us. Buy from the comfort of your home and buy online!2010 Kia Soul 4U Wagon Manual : ~ONE OWNER~ NO ACCIDENTS~ Sunroof~* Automatic transmission- CARFAX VERIFIED* ONE OWNER* NO ACCIDENTS* Sunroof* Heated Seats* Bluetooth* Aux input/ Ipod input* Alloy wheels* A/C* Cruise control* Keyless entry* Power Windows* Power Mirrors* Traction control- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING- FREE OIL CHANGE- Extended Warranty Available on every vehicle- This vehicle can be certified for an additional $699, if not certified then as per omvic regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, not certified.$3950+hst+licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.comContact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2001 Toyota Camry CE...
 222,160 KM
$1,950 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Accord Se...
 184,228 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 137,655 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

647-542-XXXX

(click to show)

647-542-7562

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory