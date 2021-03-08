2010 Lexus ES 350

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Mirror Memory Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

