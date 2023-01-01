Menu
2010 Lexus ES 350

203,999 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2010 Lexus ES 350

2010 Lexus ES 350

PREMIUM

2010 Lexus ES 350

PREMIUM

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

203,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9460576
  • VIN: JTHBK1EG0A2361196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Lexus ES 350 2010 Financing Available

Runs and drives great, in good shape overall

Automatic

203,999 km

FWD

V6 3.6 L engine- notorious for being reliable

See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1DxYX156NjTHmF6fBgo1mZ4GlAo/dTtt

Fresh breaks and tires

Everything works

5 seater

Sunroof, bluetooth, Navigation, heated and cooling seats.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE!

Price: $8,999 (plus Hst and licensing) AS IS

OR

$599 extra (plus Hst) for Safety certification.

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

