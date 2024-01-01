Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ATTENTION LEXUS LOVERS! BEAUTIFUL CAR INSIDE & OUT! CLEAN AS THEY COME! F-SPORT! DRIVES AMAZING!! CALL TODAY!</p><p>Looking for a sleek and stylish sedan that delivers both performance and luxury? Look no further than this 2010 Lexus IS 350 F Sport, now available at Twin Oaks Auto. This white beauty with a black leather interior has 159,700 km on the odometer and is ready to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p>The IS 350 F Sport boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine that delivers exhilarating acceleration and smooth handling. The F Sport package adds sporty enhancements to the exterior and interior, making this car a true statement of style and performance. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and a sunroof, and stay connected with Bluetooth and a premium sound system.</p><p>Here are just a few of the features that make this Lexus IS 350 F Sport so special:</p><ul><li><strong>F Sport Performance:</strong> Enjoy the thrill of driving with the sporty F Sport package, designed for exhilarating performance and handling.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Leather:</strong> Sink into the comfort of premium black leather seats, adding a touch of elegance to your daily commute.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air experience with the convenient sunroof.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy during those chilly mornings with the heated seats.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with the premium sound system, perfect for enjoying your favourite tunes.</li></ul><p>Dont miss your chance to own this stylish and powerful Lexus IS 350 F Sport. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see it in person and experience its luxurious features and exhilarating performance firsthand.</p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p><p><em> </em></p>

2010 Lexus IS 350

159,700 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Lexus IS 350

F Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lexus IS 350

F Sport

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1730777826
  2. 1730777830
  3. 1730777834
  4. 1730777839
  5. 1730777842
  6. 1730777848
  7. 1730777853
  8. 1730777857
  9. 1730777860
  10. 1730777864
  11. 1730777867
  12. 1730777872
  13. 1730777877
  14. 1730777882
  15. 1730777886
  16. 1730777890
  17. 1730777894
  18. 1730777898
  19. 1730777902
  20. 1730777906
  21. 1730777910
  22. 1730777914
  23. 1730777918
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHBE5C26A5024228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,700 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION LEXUS LOVERS! BEAUTIFUL CAR INSIDE & OUT! CLEAN AS THEY COME! F-SPORT! DRIVES AMAZING!! CALL TODAY!

Looking for a sleek and stylish sedan that delivers both performance and luxury? Look no further than this 2010 Lexus IS 350 F Sport, now available at Twin Oaks Auto. This white beauty with a black leather interior has 159,700 km on the odometer and is ready to turn heads wherever you go.

The IS 350 F Sport boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine that delivers exhilarating acceleration and smooth handling. The F Sport package adds sporty enhancements to the exterior and interior, making this car a true statement of style and performance. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and a sunroof, and stay connected with Bluetooth and a premium sound system.

Here are just a few of the features that make this Lexus IS 350 F Sport so special:

  • F Sport Performance: Enjoy the thrill of driving with the sporty F Sport package, designed for exhilarating performance and handling.
  • Luxurious Leather: Sink into the comfort of premium black leather seats, adding a touch of elegance to your daily commute.
  • Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air experience with the convenient sunroof.
  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly mornings with the heated seats.
  • Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with the premium sound system, perfect for enjoying your favourite tunes.

Don't miss your chance to own this stylish and powerful Lexus IS 350 F Sport. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see it in person and experience its luxurious features and exhilarating performance firsthand.

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2014 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN MAN FWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN MAN FWD 133,500 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla CE 185,700 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota RAV4 4WD | LOW KMS for sale in Oakville, ON
2011 Toyota RAV4 4WD | LOW KMS 112,500 KM $12,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2010 Lexus IS 350