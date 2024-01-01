$13,990+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus IS 350
F Sport
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,700 KM
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION LEXUS LOVERS! BEAUTIFUL CAR INSIDE & OUT! CLEAN AS THEY COME! F-SPORT! DRIVES AMAZING!! CALL TODAY!
Looking for a sleek and stylish sedan that delivers both performance and luxury? Look no further than this 2010 Lexus IS 350 F Sport, now available at Twin Oaks Auto. This white beauty with a black leather interior has 159,700 km on the odometer and is ready to turn heads wherever you go.
The IS 350 F Sport boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine that delivers exhilarating acceleration and smooth handling. The F Sport package adds sporty enhancements to the exterior and interior, making this car a true statement of style and performance. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and a sunroof, and stay connected with Bluetooth and a premium sound system.
Here are just a few of the features that make this Lexus IS 350 F Sport so special:
- F Sport Performance: Enjoy the thrill of driving with the sporty F Sport package, designed for exhilarating performance and handling.
- Luxurious Leather: Sink into the comfort of premium black leather seats, adding a touch of elegance to your daily commute.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air experience with the convenient sunroof.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly mornings with the heated seats.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with the premium sound system, perfect for enjoying your favourite tunes.
Don't miss your chance to own this stylish and powerful Lexus IS 350 F Sport. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see it in person and experience its luxurious features and exhilarating performance firsthand.
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
905-339-3330