2010 Lexus LS 460

188,154 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus LS 460

4dr Sdn AWD SWB

2010 Lexus LS 460

4dr Sdn AWD SWB

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,154KM
VIN JTHCL1EF8A5005389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,154 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear door child safety locks
All-position 3-point seat belts
Brake assist (BA)
Dual front knee airbags

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Full-Size Spare Tire
Transmission Cooler
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
Anti-vibration subframe
Adaptive variable suspension (AVS)

Interior

rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Mat
Digital clock
PWR REAR SUNSHADE
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Rear seat heater ducts
Cigarette lighter
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Front/rear cup holders
Front seatback pockets
accessory pwr outlet
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Map lamps
Front centre console
Pollen Filter
HomeLink universal transceiver
Pwr fuel lid release
Pwr windows -inc: auto-up/down

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Diversity antenna
Bluetooth Capability
Voice Recognition

Exterior

High solar energy absorbing window glass
Front fog lamps
Puddle Lamps
LED tail lamps
Water-repellent front door glass

Additional Features

low washer fluid
door ajar
gas shocks
Hard Disk Drive
radio data system (RDS)
low coolant level
Warnings -inc: low fuel
Front/rear seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters
Pwr tilt moonroof w/sunshade
Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer
Wood & leather-trimmed shift knob
Pwr adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Pwr trunk close
Front/rear acoustic glass
Escaine roof headliner
P235/50R18 all-season tires
Rear high-mount stop lamp w/LED
Clear hood protection film
Dual front airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) -inc: passenger occupancy classification indicator
High intensity discharge (HID) headlamps -inc: auto levelling
sequential multi-mode shifter
auto sound levelizer (ASL)
washers
4.6L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Stainless steel exhaust system -inc: dual integrated chrome tailpipe diffusers
XM satellite radio w/roof-mounted fin antenna
Electric parking brake (EPB)
18 aluminum wheels w/locks
REVERSE AUTO TILT
Variable Speed
low engine oil
auto tilt away w/memory
soft-touch heater controls
anti-dive & anti-squat geometry
2-way direct cylinder & port injection
low pressure gas shocks
450-watt sound system
Electronically controlled brake system (ECB) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Body-coloured electrochromic pwr heated mirrors -inc: memory
4-spoke wood & leather-trimmed pwr tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Hard drive-based navigation system -inc: backup camera
Dual-zone auto climate control system -inc: dust filter
deodourizing filter
Direct injection system (DIS) -inc: dual knock sensors
8-speed automatic transmission -inc: OD
Independent multi-link front suspension -inc: coil springs
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: coil springs
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable gear ratio steering
Mark Levinson audio system w/AM/FM stereo & in-dash 6-disc CD/DVD changer -inc: MP3/WMA capability
5.1-channel audio
(19) speakers
sound library music system

Email Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2010 Lexus LS 460