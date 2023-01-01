Menu
2010 Lexus RX 350

231,999 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2010 Lexus RX 350

2010 Lexus RX 350

FULLY LOADED

2010 Lexus RX 350

FULLY LOADED

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

231,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA6AC037569
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA6AC037569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Lexus RX350 AWD Fully Loaded Certified Financing Available

 

Car is in great condition, runs and drives really well! 

 

Two sets of keys, A/C works, bluetooth, leather interior, sunroof, navigation, heated & cooling seats, heated steering wheel, back-up camera & park assist. 5-seater. 

 

231,999 kms 

 

Automatic

 

All Wheel Drive 

 

VIN 2T2BK1BA6AC037569

 

 3.5L 6 cyl engine 

 

Fresh tires & brakes

 

See carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zJl9wx8%2BhuAvY9Uk0aRcLt09Tb%2Ft6tfc

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

Price is $13,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified! 

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

