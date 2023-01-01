$13,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus RX 350
FULLY LOADED
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10285023
- VIN: 2T2BK1BA6AC037569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 231,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Lexus RX350 AWD Fully Loaded Certified Financing Available
Car is in great condition, runs and drives really well!
Two sets of keys, A/C works, bluetooth, leather interior, sunroof, navigation, heated & cooling seats, heated steering wheel, back-up camera & park assist. 5-seater.
231,999 kms
Automatic
All Wheel Drive
VIN 2T2BK1BA6AC037569
3.5L 6 cyl engine
Fresh tires & brakes
See carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zJl9wx8%2BhuAvY9Uk0aRcLt09Tb%2Ft6tfc
Certified and ready to go
Price is $13,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
Vehicle Features
