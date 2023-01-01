2010 Lexus RX 350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999 + taxes & licensing
2 3 1 , 9 9 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10285023

10285023 VIN: 2T2BK1BA6AC037569

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 231,999 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

