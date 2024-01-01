Menu
2010 Lexus RX 350

201,446 KM

2010 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

2010 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Used
201,446KM
VIN JTJBK1BA4A2416280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,446 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).

Financing purchases are subject to additional Admininistration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Cargo Mat
Rear seat heater ducts
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Overhead sunglass storage
Front/rear cup holders
Front seatback pockets
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Dual illuminated visor/vanity mirrors
Cargo area tonneau cover
Pollen Filter
Cargo area tie-down rings
Illuminated entry system w/fadeout
Side & under cargo area storage compartments
Centre console box w/armrest
Eco indicator -inc: vehicle efficiency indicator
Pwr windows -inc: auto-up/down
Front door handle touch sensor lock/unlock
Brown walnut wood grain trim
Lighting -inc: trunk lamp
Driver/front passenger map pockets
Cargo area multi-purpose net
Deodorizing air filter

Safety

First Aid Kit
REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)
Front knee airbags
Front dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Front passenger occupancy classification sensor
Side roll-sensing curtain airbags (RSCA)
Front & rear outboard set belt pretensioners & force limiters
Front seat belt anchor height adjusters

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Transmission Cooler
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Engine Oil Cooler
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr steering
HD battery
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Independent double wishbone rear suspension -inc: coil springs

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Front/rear splash guards
Puddle Lamps
Rear Bumper Protector
Roof-mounted spoiler
P235/60R18 mud & snow tires
Silver painted roof rails
LED brake lamps
Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/de-icer

Comfort

adjustable headrests

Suspension

coil springs

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite roof-mounted fin antenna

Additional Features

low washer fluid
pwr lumbar support
Warnings -inc: low fuel
HD heater
6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: dust filter
Electroluminescent instrumentation gauges -inc: LED multi-information display
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: gas struts
Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: automatic headlamp system
Pwr adjustable heated folding exterior mirrors -inc: integrated signal lamps
Pwr front bucket seats -inc: 8-way adjustable seats
front seat belt warning
low engine oil level
rear seat remote release in cargo area
sequential shift mode
sliding rear seats w/recline
starter & alternator
washers
8 LCD display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2010 Lexus RX 350