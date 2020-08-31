Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

196,500 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

  1. 1601502498
  2. 1601502512
  3. 1601502581
  4. 1601502579
  5. 1601502571
  6. 1601502586
  7. 1601502547
  8. 1601502568
  9. 1601502559
  10. 1601502599
  11. 1601502593
  12. 1601502596
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

196,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5797365
  • VIN: JM1BL1SFXA1115692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Public offer, before wholesale. As-is special. you certify, you save. 

 

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

 

RSA MOTORS 

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3 

905-399-3007  

 

WORKING HOURS: MONDAY TO FRIDAY 11 A.M. - 7 P.M. SATURDAY 11 A.M. -6 P.M. SUNDAY CLOSED  

**NOTE: IF NONE OF THESE TIMINGS WORK FOR YOU, GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OUTSIDE OF OUR WORKING HOURS.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RSA Motors

2000 Acura Integra GS
 198,999 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5 2.0L Te...
 133,429 KM
$17,595 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Camry SE
 80,650 KM
$12,749 + tax & lic

Email RSA Motors

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-399-XXXX

(click to show)

905-399-3007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory