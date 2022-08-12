$9,950+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
SPORT CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
$9,950
- Listing ID: 8974093
- Stock #: 1-22-184A
- VIN: JM1BL1HF9A1345683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,566 KM
Vehicle Description
* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *This 2010 Mazda 3 Sport is ready for a new home! Finished in the unique Gunmetal Blue Mica and paired with a Black cloth interior, and comes further equipped with the following:
- AM/FM Radio
- Auxiliary Input
- CD Player
- Air Conditioning
- Two 12 Volt Power Chargers
- Outside Temperature Display
- Roof Mounted Spoiler
- One-Touch Down Power Windows
- Anti-Lock Breaks
- Anti-Theft Alarm System
- Front and Side Air Bags
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Our price includes safety certification, only add HST, licensing and $10 OMVIC fee.
Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!
* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *
Extended warranty options available upon request.
Vehicle Features
