2010 Mazda MAZDA3

$9,950 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 5 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8974093

8974093 Stock #: 1-22-184A

1-22-184A VIN: JM1BL1HF9A1345683

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1-22-184A

Mileage 107,566 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.