2010 Mazda MAZDA3

107,566 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

SPORT CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

107,566KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8974093
  Stock #: 1-22-184A
  VIN: JM1BL1HF9A1345683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1-22-184A
  • Mileage 107,566 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This 2010 Mazda 3 Sport is ready for a new home! Finished in the unique Gunmetal Blue Mica and paired with a Black cloth interior, and comes further equipped with the following:
- AM/FM Radio
- Auxiliary Input
- CD Player
- Air Conditioning
- Two 12 Volt Power Chargers
- Outside Temperature Display
- Roof Mounted Spoiler
- One-Touch Down Power Windows
- Anti-Lock Breaks
- Anti-Theft Alarm System
- Front and Side Air Bags

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Our price includes safety certification, only add HST, licensing and $10 OMVIC fee.

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Extended warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

