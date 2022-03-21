2010 Mazda MAZDA5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 5 2 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8965012

8965012 VIN: jm1cr2w35a0363492

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 191,522 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

