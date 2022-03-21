Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

191,522 KM

Details Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA5

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

4DR WGN AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

4DR WGN AUTO

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

191,522KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8965012
  • VIN: jm1cr2w35a0363492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,522 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

2014 Dodge Journey F...
 81,709 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA5 4D...
 191,522 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2005 Saab 9-3 4dr Sd...
 192,440 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic

Email We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

Call Dealer

365-292-XXXX

(click to show)

365-292-5622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory