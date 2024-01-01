2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Menu
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS
A VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE
NO HIDDEN FEES mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  $250 DEDUCTIBLE,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>***CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE***</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>: HST AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Sam:   416-805-7500</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Rob:    416-990-5016</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Or Email at:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  <strong>oakvilleautos@hotmail.com</strong></span></p>

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

133,382 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2dr Coupe E 350 RWD

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2dr Coupe E 350 RWD

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,382KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDKJ5GB0AF045342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redhracite
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6759
  • Mileage 133,382 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS

A VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY,

  $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR,

  $250 DEDUCTIBLE,

  $39 ACTIVATION FEE

***CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE***

Price shown excludes: HST AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class