2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

134,000 KM

$19,595

+ tax & licensing
$19,595

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC

2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

$19,595

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8974189
  • Stock #: 7142216
  • VIN: 4JGBF2FE2AA543461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE , ONTARIO VEHICLE , LOW KMs , 7 PASSENGERS , NAVIGATION SYSTEM , SUNROOF , BLUETOOTH , POWER SEATS , AND SO MANY POWER OPTIONS , NON SMOKER UN IT , TWO SETS KEYS , SUPER CLEAN INTERIOR & EXTERIOR , FULLY DETAILED , 

 

Our price includes :


-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
-CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
Please Call to book your test drive .
Available Extended Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )

ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment
Rotana Auto Sales
281 Speers Rd
Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we're proud to be Oakville's premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we've been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That's the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

