Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

246,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 - 4 Matic

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 - 4 Matic

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

(416)-303-7772

  1. 1680450957
  2. 1680450967
  3. 1680450977
  4. 1680450987
  5. 1680450997
  6. 1680451007
  7. 1680451020
  8. 1680451030
  9. 1680451040
  10. 1680451049
  11. 1680451059
  12. 1680451068
  13. 1680451078
  14. 1680451091
  15. 1680451103
  16. 1680451116
  17. 1680451126
  18. 1680451136
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
246,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9794497
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB0AF344967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Biege
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

On-Location financing available / Same-day approvals! 

 

 

 

NO SURPRISES OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

 

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well-established list of long-term customers.

 

 

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Maserati, Bentley, and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

 

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9 AM- 5 PM Saturday: 9 AM-3 PM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CB&C Leasing Inc

2013 Audi RS 5 SPORT...
 92,000 KM
$40,495 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz G...
 246,000 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 125,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CB&C Leasing Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB & C LEASING INC

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

Call Dealer

(416)-303-XXXX

(click to show)

(416)-303-7772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory