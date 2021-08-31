Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

219,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R 350 BlueTEC_Accident Free_Certified_Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R 350 BlueTEC_Accident Free_Certified_Warranty

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8056291
  • Stock #: 7141139
  • VIN: 4JGCB2FE1AA103232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE,7 Passengers , Navigation System , Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, power seats, and so many power options, non smoker unit. , New Brakes Front & Rear super clean interior and exterior. well kept and maintained. fully detailed.

Our price includes :

1- One Year Warranty ( Engine, transmission & differential )
2-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
3-CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
**********************************
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
*************************
Please Call to book your test drive .
******************************

Available Extended Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )

****************************************************************************************
ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
***************************************************************************************
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
**********************************************************************************************
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
*********************************************
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment
************************************
Rotana Auto Sales
281 Speers Rd
Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
***********************
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rotana Auto Sales

2015 Lexus IS 350 F ...
 124,000 KM
$29,885 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 134,000 KM
$19,885 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 145,000 KM
$23,885 + tax & lic

Email Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

Call Dealer

905-617-XXXX

(click to show)

905-617-6761

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory