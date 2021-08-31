2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8056291

8056291 Stock #: 7141139

7141139 VIN: 4JGCB2FE1AA103232

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.