2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

196,050 KM

$4,950

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

SportBack GTS ***KEYLESS START***STEREO SYSTEM***

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

SportBack GTS ***KEYLESS START***STEREO SYSTEM***

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

196,050KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6173055
  Stock #: fk197
  VIN: JA32X8HW4AU603392

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # fk197
  • Mileage 196,050 KM

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback GTS Manual: ***KEYLESS START***STEREO SYSTEM**** Manual transmission* Sunroof / Moonroof* Leather Seats* Heated Seats* Power Seats* Bluetooth* Aux input/ Ipod input* Cruise Control* Alloy Rims* Keyless Entry* Power Windows- CARFAX Verified- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING- FREE OIL CHANGE- Extended Warranty Available on every vehicle- This vehicle can be certified for an additional $699, if not certified then as per omvic regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, not certified. $4950+hst +licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.comContact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

