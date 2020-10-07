+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback GTS Manual: ***KEYLESS START***STEREO SYSTEM**** Manual transmission* Sunroof / Moonroof* Leather Seats* Heated Seats* Power Seats* Bluetooth* Aux input/ Ipod input* Cruise Control* Alloy Rims* Keyless Entry* Power Windows- CARFAX Verified- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING- FREE OIL CHANGE- Extended Warranty Available on every vehicle- This vehicle can be certified for an additional $699, if not certified then as per omvic regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, not certified. $4950+hst +licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.comContact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
