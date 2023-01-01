2010 Nissan Rogue

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white;>*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>We are Located <span style=background: white;>***<strong>595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO</strong>***</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Sam:   416-805-7500</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Rob:    416-990-5016</span></strong></p>

2010 Nissan Rogue

142,336 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SL/leather/moonroof/4cylinder

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SL/leather/moonroof/4cylinder

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

  1. 1700326908
  2. 1700326910
  3. 1700326911
  4. 1700326913
  5. 1700326914
  6. 1700326916
  7. 1700326917
  8. 1700326919
  9. 1700326920
  10. 1700326921
  11. 1700326923
  12. 1700326924
  13. 1700326925
  14. 1700326927
  15. 1700326928
  16. 1700326929
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
142,336KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV5AW120204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,336 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***

We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oakville Autos

Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Lexus CT 200h 158,073 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Hyundai Tucson 220,806 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Toyota Camry for sale in Oakville, ON
2004 Toyota Camry 268,630 KM $2,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Rogue