Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Rogue

231,600 KM

Details Description Features

$3,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,799

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

  1. 6941329
  2. 6941329
  3. 6941329
  4. 6941329
  5. 6941329
  6. 6941329
  7. 6941329
  8. 6941329
  9. 6941329
  10. 6941329
  11. 6941329
  12. 6941329
  13. 6941329
  14. 6941329
Contact Seller

$3,799

+ taxes & licensing

231,600KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6941329
  • Stock #: 602
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV6AW109163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 602
  • Mileage 231,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Nissan Rogue 

- $3799 + HST and Licensing 

- No Accidents 


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eleanor Motors

2006 Honda Civic LX ...
 234,070 KM
$2,199 + tax & lic
2007 Acura RDX 5-Spd...
 330,282 KM
$2,799 + tax & lic
2007 BMW 3 Series 32...
 239,386 KM
$2,499 + tax & lic

Email Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

Call Dealer

905-867-XXXX

(click to show)

905-867-0505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory