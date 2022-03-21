$11,998+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Outback
Location
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
233,768KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8664745
- VIN: 4s4brjlcoa2373034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 233,768 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9