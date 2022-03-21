Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Subaru Outback

233,768 KM

Details Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

Contact Seller
2010 Subaru Outback

2010 Subaru Outback

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Subaru Outback

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

233,768KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8664745
  • VIN: 4s4brjlcoa2373034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 233,768 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

2011 RAM 1500 SPORT
 223,768 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus HS 250H P...
 186,561 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 139,768 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic

Email We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

Call Dealer

365-292-XXXX

(click to show)

365-292-5622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory