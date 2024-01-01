2010 Toyota Camry

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;> HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Sam:   416-805-7500</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1717026423126_4966173040075397 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2010 Toyota Camry

89,234 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

2010 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,234KM
VIN 4T1BF3EK4AU042938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,234 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front centre console box w/lid
Remote fuel lid release
Overhead sunglass storage
Front seatback pockets
aux pwr outlet
Vertical headrest adjust
Carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Silver-accented interior trim

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Pwr-assisted ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-protector rear door locks
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters

Exterior

full size spare tire
LED Taillights
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed door handles
Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: light control system
High solar energy-absorbing window glass

Additional Features

low fuel
2.5L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
Warnings -inc: low washer fluid

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2010 Toyota Camry