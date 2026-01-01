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Used 2010 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Oakville, ON

2010 Toyota Corolla

156,000 KM

Details

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

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2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

A-OK Auto Sales

2456 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-2345

  1. 1783618442580
  2. 1783618443084
  3. 1783618443627
  4. 1783618444192
  5. 1783618444718
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$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
156,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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A-OK Auto Sales

2456 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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$9,499

+ taxes & licensing>

A-OK Auto Sales

905-339-2345

2010 Toyota Corolla