$9,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Toyota Corolla
CE
2010 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
A-OK Auto Sales
2456 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-2345
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
156,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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A-OK Auto Sales
2456 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
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$9,499
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A-OK Auto Sales
905-339-2345
2010 Toyota Corolla