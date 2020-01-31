2010 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

Just Arrived, Perfect Option for additional family vehicle or New Drivers. Great Gas Mileage, Japanese Reliability, No Rust on the body.





Please see pictures for details.





** Safety & E-Test **

Vehicle SOLD AS IS and as seen and equipped. Safety Certification Can be done for additional charge of $499 + tax. Some Work might need to be done in order to get the Safety Certificate and get vehicle registered. As per LAW, This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition





