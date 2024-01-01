Menu
A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE NO HIDDEN FEES   and   NO HAGGLE PRICING   means you know exactly the great deal youre getting. INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:      * VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE  (CERTIFIED) * A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE *CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE Price shown excludes   HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES. Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT. CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT: Office: 905-844-7100 Sam:   416-805-7500

2010 Toyota Highlander

197,463 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4DR V6 SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4DR V6 SPORT

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,463KM
VIN 5TDEK3EHXAS007536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,463 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE NO HIDDEN FEES   and   NO HAGGLE PRICING   means you know exactly the great deal you're getting. INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:      * VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE  (CERTIFIED) * A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE *CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE Price shown excludes   HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES. Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT. CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT: Office: 905-844-7100 Sam:   416-805-7500

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry System
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Carpeted floor mats
Front seatback storage pockets
Front/rear cup holders
accessory pwr outlet
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front centre console box
Door courtesy lamps
Coat hooks
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Overhead sunglasses storage
Cargo area tonneau cover
Cargo area tie-down rings
Conversation mirror
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Under cargo area storage compartment

Exterior

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Privacy Glass
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
Fog Lamps
Cargo area lamp
Colour-keyed door handles
Front/rear splash guards
Automatic halogen headlamps
Flip-up rear hatch glass
Scuff Plates
Roof rack w/crossbars
Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
P245/55R19 all-season tires
Pwr tilting/sliding moonroof

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child protector rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Brake assist (BA)
Tire pressure warning system
Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags
3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters
Hill start assist control (HAC)
Downhill assist control (DAC)

Mechanical

Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
gas shock absorbers
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Front tow hook
HD battery
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Anti-vibration subframe
Full-time four wheel drive

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
Glass imprinted diversity antenna

Seating

3rd row fold-flat rear bench seat w/remote release in cargo area

Additional Features

low fuel
low washer fluid
dual trip odometer
outside temp
water temp
Lock up torque converter
starter
Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors
Front driver knee airbag
Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Silver accent interior trim
40/20/40 split folding reclining middle bench seat -inc: removable stowable centre console
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
8-way pwr driver seat adjustments -inc: lumbar
Warning lights -inc: transmission fluid temp
alternator & heater
cushion height
fore/aft
recline
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: transmission cooler
AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack
Optitron gauges -inc: 3.5 LCD multi-info display
Sport tuned MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs
Heated front leather captain seats
19 unique coloured aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
Three zone auto climate control -inc: rear seat heater ducts
XM radio prewire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2010 Toyota Highlander