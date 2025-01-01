Menu
2010 Toyota Highlander

411,703 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12151845

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
411,703KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEJW3EH3A2045907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P7054
  • Mileage 411,703 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

