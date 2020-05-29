Menu
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2010 Toyota Matrix

BASE- full service record

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 209,500KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5134880
  • Stock #: 4235
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

 * FULL DETAILING

*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

