2010 Toyota Matrix

215,672 KM

Details Description

$4,750

+ tax & licensing
$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

***No Accidents***

2010 Toyota Matrix

***No Accidents***

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-542-7562

$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

215,672KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6173034
  • Stock #: fk184
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE2AC216934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # fk184
  • Mileage 215,672 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Matrix : ***No Accidents**** Automatic transmission* Keyless Entry* Aux input* AC* Cruise Control* Power Windows* Power Mirrors* Alloy rims* Traction control* On Snow Tires- CARFAX Verified- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING- FREE OIL CHANGE- Extended Warranty Available on every vehicle- This vehicle can be certified for an additional $699, if not certified then as per omvic regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, not certified. $4750+hst +licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.comContact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

