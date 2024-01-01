Menu
<p>Fully open loan,</p><p><strong>Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.</strong></p><p><strong>Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge,</strong><span> </span>Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.</p><p><strong>FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)</strong></p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.</p><p>All trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for trusting</p><p>DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1732565334601_48842190059731005 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701374972419_3351035482856881 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>

2010 Toyota Venza

176,038 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,038KM
VIN 4T3BA3BB3AU012775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front & rear cup holders
Cargo Net
Cargo Mat
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Garage Door Remote
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Overhead sunglass storage
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Front seat back pockets
Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
Cargo area tie down rings
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows
Pwr assisted trunk closer
Front doorsill trim w/aluminum accents
Illuminated dual vanity mirrors

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Transmission Cooler
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
gas shock absorbers
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
2.7L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front & rear splash guards
Rear Bumper Protector
Folding pwr heated mirrors
Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp
P245/55R19 all-season tires
Projector style halogen headlamps w/auto on/off

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Brake assist (BA)
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
Roof mounted antenna
Bluetooth Capability
aux input jack

Convenience

Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer

Additional Features

door ajar
dual trip odometer
(1) rear
water & outside temp
USB Audio input
de-icer
dust
pollen
sequential shift mode
19 aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT)
Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back
Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning
low fuel & washer fluid
multi info display
remote release in cargo area
vertical headrests adjustment
Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar support
deodourising air filter
Accessory pwr outlets -inc: (2) front
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: XM satellite radio
Auto Sound Levelizer System (ASL)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
