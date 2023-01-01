Menu
2010 Volkswagen Passat

152,999 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

2010 Volkswagen Passat

2010 Volkswagen Passat

Sportline

2010 Volkswagen Passat

Sportline

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

152,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635512
  • VIN: WVWML9ANXAE524395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 152,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Volkswagen Passat CC 2010 Sport Certified Financing available

Runs and drives great, no problems here. The car is ready for the road

No accidents, see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+FJ4om47I3E9eXr/EJ7BxOap7ycaUm9q

4 seater

Fully loaded Sport trim, sunroof, touch screen, heated seats, sirius radio (paid), leather.

New breaks , fresh tires.

Milage 152,399 km

Automatic

2.0 L 4 cyl

FWD

Heat and AC work

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $8,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
