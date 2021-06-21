2010 Volkswagen Passat CC 

$2,199 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 4 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7513884

7513884 Stock #: 671

671 VIN: WVWML7ANXAE510355

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 671

Mileage 220,407 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.