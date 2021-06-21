Menu
2010 Volkswagen Passat CC

220,407 KM

Details

$2,199

+ tax & licensing
$2,199

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2010 Volkswagen Passat CC

2010 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sport

2010 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sport

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$2,199

+ taxes & licensing

220,407KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7513884
  • Stock #: 671
  • VIN: WVWML7ANXAE510355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 671
  • Mileage 220,407 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Volkswagen Passat CC 

- $2199 + HST and Licensing 


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

