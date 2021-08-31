2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 137,815 KM

Vehicle Features Packages SE/4MOTION Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Trailer Hitch HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged

