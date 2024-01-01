Menu
<p>ATTENTION ACURA LOVERS!! SUPER CLEAN 2011 CSX!! TECH PKG! NAVI, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!!</p><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

2011 Acura CSX

147,200 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Acura CSX

Tech Pkg

2011 Acura CSX

Tech Pkg

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HHFD5F78BH200989

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,200 KM

ATTENTION ACURA LOVERS!! SUPER CLEAN 2011 CSX!! TECH PKG! NAVI, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!!

 

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2011 Acura CSX