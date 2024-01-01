Menu
<p>SUPER CLEAN INSIDE & OUT! DRIVES AMAZING! LEATHER, SUN ROOF, HEATED SEATS! CALL TODAY!!</p><p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan thats easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2011 Acura CSX, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This silver beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black leather interior, making it perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With only 130,400 km on the odometer, this CSX is ready for many more years of reliable service.</p><p>This well-maintained Acura is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats on chilly mornings, cruise effortlessly with the help of cruise control, and stay connected with the integrated CD player. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system.</p><p>This 2011 Acura CSX offers a compelling combination of style, performance, and value. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan at Twin Oaks Auto.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience the luxury and comfort of leather seats every time you get behind the wheel.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Enjoy the open-air feeling with the convenience of a sunroof.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Keep your vision clear even in harsh weather conditions with heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Alloy Wheels:</strong> Give your Acura a touch of elegance with stylish alloy wheels.</li></ul><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

2011 Acura CSX

130,400 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Acura CSX

CLEAN | LOW KMS

11934860

2011 Acura CSX

CLEAN | LOW KMS

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HHFD5F52BH200128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2011 Acura CSX