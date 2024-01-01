$10,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Acura CSX
CLEAN | LOW KMS
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,400 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER CLEAN INSIDE & OUT! DRIVES AMAZING! LEATHER, SUN ROOF, HEATED SEATS! CALL TODAY!!
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2011 Acura CSX, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This silver beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black leather interior, making it perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With only 130,400 km on the odometer, this CSX is ready for many more years of reliable service.
This well-maintained Acura is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats on chilly mornings, cruise effortlessly with the help of cruise control, and stay connected with the integrated CD player. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system.
This 2011 Acura CSX offers a compelling combination of style, performance, and value. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan at Twin Oaks Auto.
Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:
- Leather Seats: Experience the luxury and comfort of leather seats every time you get behind the wheel.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling with the convenience of a sunroof.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your vision clear even in harsh weather conditions with heated side mirrors.
- Alloy Wheels: Give your Acura a touch of elegance with stylish alloy wheels.
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
905-339-3330