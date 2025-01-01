Menu
2011 Acura MDX AWD | 7-Passenger | Leather | Sunroof | Clean Title

Well-maintained 2011 Acura MDX with All-Wheel Drive and seating for seven. This SUV delivers a great balance of performance, comfort, and capability — ideal for families or anyone needing extra space and all-weather confidence. Odometer in Miles! 73290 MIL...

Key Features:

3.7L V6 engine
6-speed automatic transmission
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
7-passenger capacity with third-row seating
Leather interior with heated front seats
Power-adjustable driver and passenger seats
Power sunroof
Backup camera
Bluetooth hands-free calling
Dual-zone climate control
AM/FM/CD audio system with AUX input
Keyless entry

Condition:
Runs and drives well. Clean interior with minimal wear. Exterior in good condition with no major dents or rust. No warning lights. Regularly serviced and up to date on maintenance.

Call or visit us today to schedule a test drive!!

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2

(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

2011 Acura MDX

73,290 MI

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr

2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,290MI
Good Condition
  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 73,290 MI

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
2011 Acura MDX