Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Audi A4

73,800 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

Contact Seller
2011 Audi A4

2011 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

(416)-303-7772

  1. 1683036105
  2. 1683036117
  3. 1683036127
  4. 1683036141
  5. 1683036157
  6. 1683036181
  7. 1683036206
  8. 1683036228
  9. 1683036252
  10. 1683036280
  11. 1683036305
  12. 1683036332
  13. 1683036356
  14. 1683036377
  15. 1683036394
  16. 1683036410
  17. 1683036436
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903056
  • VIN: WAUBFCFLXBN056573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable car that combines elegance and performance? Look no further than this 2011 Audi A4, with its sleek white exterior and sophisticated beige interior. With only 73000km on the odometer, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is in excellent condition.

On-Location financing available / Same-day approvals! 

NO SURPRISES OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well-established list of long-term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Maserati, Bentley, and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not roadworthy, not certified, and not E-Tested, certification and emission is available for $595.00

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9 AM- 5 PM Saturday: 9 AM-3 PM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CB&C Leasing Inc

2011 Audi A4 4dr Sdn...
 73,800 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz E...
 124,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A8 LIKE NE...
 43,000 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CB&C Leasing Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB & C LEASING INC

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

Call Dealer

(416)-303-XXXX

(click to show)

(416)-303-7772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory