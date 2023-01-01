$11,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Audi A5
2dr Cpe Auto 2.0L Premium Plus
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10219839
- VIN: WAUVFBFR1BA034660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 165,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Audi A5 Premium Plus AWD Certified Financing availableRuns and drives great, no problems, the car is in the showroom ready for the road. Automatic 165,999 kms No insurance claims over $1000, see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DJK5EzRia92lvOvuZSlqkxCywYq/ZCi0 Timing chain, piston rings, and spark plugs replaced at 147,000km. Premium Plus package: Power windows, seats, heated seats, climate control, navigation, backup camera, bluetooth for calling, cruise control, sunroof, and many more 4 seater New Brakes ! AWD Quattro 2.0 L Turbo 4 cyl engine
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Certified and ready to go
Price is $11,999 (plus HST and licensing)
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
