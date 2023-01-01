Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Audi A5

79,999 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2011 Audi A5

2011 Audi A5

2.0L Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Audi A5

2.0L Premium Plus

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1695418188
  2. 1695418188
  3. 1695418188
  4. 1695418188
  5. 1695418188
  6. 1695418188
  7. 1695418188
  8. 1695418188
  9. 1695418188
  10. 1695418188
  11. 1695418188
  12. 1695418188
  13. 1695418188
  14. 1695418188
  15. 1695418188
  16. 1695418188
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10457592
  • VIN: WAU4FBFR4BA012082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 79,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Audi A5 S-line Manual 2.0 T LOW KM Financing Available

Runs and drives great, the car is in the showroom and in very good condition

79,999 Kms Only ! 

One owner 

VIN WAU4FBFR4BA012082

See Carfax here  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vQWRDeOQS/mBXbaWlZt120IinAJanO5d#accident-damage-section

Blue

S line package: Navigation, heated seats, heated steering, power seats, sunroof, bluetooth for calling, 19 inch rims, climate control, and many more

Tires and brakes are good 

AWD - Quattro

2.0 L T 4 cylinders


FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ! 

Price is $14,999 plus HST and licensing AS 

Certification is $599 plus tax extra  

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 
Oil Change - $129 
Rust Proofing - $199 
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 
3-months/5K KMS - $399 
6-months/10K KMS - $599 
12 Months/20K KMS - $999 
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2011 Audi A5 2.0L Pr...
 79,999 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XL
 197,999 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 170,999 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory