Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Audi S5

191,531 KM

Details Description Features

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

Contact Seller
2011 Audi S5

2011 Audi S5

3.0T Cabriolet quattro S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Audi S5

3.0T Cabriolet quattro S tronic

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

  1. 6584974
  2. 6584974
  3. 6584974
  4. 6584974
  5. 6584974
  6. 6584974
  7. 6584974
  8. 6584974
  9. 6584974
  10. 6584974
  11. 6584974
  12. 6584974
  13. 6584974
  14. 6584974
  15. 6584974
  16. 6584974
Contact Seller

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

191,531KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6584974
  • Stock #: 502
  • VIN: WAUCGAFH9BN000156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 502
  • Mileage 191,531 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Audi S5 3.0T Cabriolet quattro S tronic


- $16,499 + HST and Licensing 




This vehicle is safety certified.




Carfax: 




https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=9xQx1HURqRJaIISu0SWni%2bPz7XYWLjJg




Ask about my cars for sale!




We take trade ins!


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eleanor Motors

2004 Acura TL 5-Spee...
 262,124 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Santa F...
 307,244 KM
$2,799 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Maxima SV
 215,391 KM
$4,799 + tax & lic

Email Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

Call Dealer

905-867-XXXX

(click to show)

905-867-0505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory