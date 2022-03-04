$68,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$68,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2011 Bentley Continental
2011 Bentley Continental
SUNROOF | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | CERTIFIED !
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$68,980
+ taxes & licensing
92,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8480043
- Stock #: K6081
- VIN: SCBBR9ZA9BC067098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K6081
- Mileage 92,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
- BEAUTIFUL CAR KEY FEATURE: - SUNROOF - LEAHTER - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - POWER TAILGATE - BLUETOOTH - ALLOY WHEELS MUCH MORE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9