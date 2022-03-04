2011 Bentley Continental

$68,980 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8480043

8480043 Stock #: K6081

K6081 VIN: SCBBR9ZA9BC067098

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 12-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K6081

Mileage 92,300 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features - BEAUTIFUL CAR KEY FEATURE: - SUNROOF - LEAHTER - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - POWER TAILGATE - BLUETOOTH - ALLOY WHEELS MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.