2011 BMW 1 Series
128i
Location
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
157,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9770044
- VIN: WBAUP7C5XBVK79179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great. No major issues
No engine modifications! Everything is original. Suspension lowered - custom coil springs done by previous owner.
Bluetooth- aftermarket touch screen installed here.
Custom wheels and track tires
NO ACCIDENTS! see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=W4+Ke/gs6BqUD8LyHcMtN4KSZz04NNwD
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE
Price is $9,999 (plus Hst and licensing)
or
$699 extra for safety certification
Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
