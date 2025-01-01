Menu
A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE
NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE
Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.
Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

2011 BMW 5 Series

200,386 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 BMW 5 Series

Gran Turismo 5dr 535i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD

12287853

2011 BMW 5 Series

Gran Turismo 5dr 535i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,386KM
VIN WBASP2C50BC337449

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7060.
  • Mileage 200,386 KM

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Double wishbone front suspension
Valvetronic engine technology
Electronically controlled engine cooling

Interior

on-board computer
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lockable illuminated glove box
front & rear reading lights
Illuminated door handles

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Front & rear park distance control
Electromechanical parking brake w/automatic hold

Exterior

Cornering Lights
Adaptive LED brakelights
Halogen front & rear fog lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring

SPORT
trunk
Electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
Roof
Front & rear curtain airbags
Frameless door windows
Chrome-plated exterior trim
Ornamental grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
Adaptive light control
Retractable headlight washers
Body-colour auto-dimming heated pwr folding mirrors w/memory
Rain-sensing vehicle-speed sensitive windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
Adjustable front armrests
Fold-up rear centre armrest
Open storage compartments in all doors & front seatback storage
Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors
B-pillar clothes hook
3-point safety belts -inc: front force limiters w/pyrotechnical tensioning system
Self-levelling rear air suspension
8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission
Body-colour roof moulding
Green sun-protection window glazing
White turn signal lenses
Front & rear dual cupholders
Luggage compartment cargo cover
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes w/composite front rotors
Brake energy regeneration system
Integral-V rear suspension
Twin round tailpipes
Vehicle-speed-sensitive variable-assist (Servotronic) rack & pinion pwr steering
xDrive all-wheel drive system -inc: variable torque split
Adaptive front airbags w/passenger occupant sensor
Child safety rear door & rear window locks
acoustic
Aluminum roof
anti-trapping feature
iDrive system -inc: 7 high-resolution display
high precision direct injection
(8) programmable memory keys
rear of front seat backrests
aluminum crankcase
check control vehicle monitoring system w/condition based service
Crumple zones -inc: front sub-frame & bulkhead
floor pan
side frame
Impact sensor w/battery safety terminal -inc: disconnection of alternator
fuel pump
starter from battery
turns on hazard/interior lights
unlocks doors
Aluminum doors
aluminum rear tailgates
Dual-panel panoramic glass moonroof -inc: pwr slide/lift front panel
fixed rear panel
pwr interior sunshade
speed-variable wind deflector
Xenon automatic headlights w/auto-levelling -inc: LED corona rings
40/20/40 fold-down rear bench seat -inc: adjustable outboard headrests
manually adjustable fore-aft position
backrest angle
Black panel technology instrumentation -inc: fuel consumption & range
electronic owners manual
Pwr windows -inc: key-off
front & rear 1-touch up/down
opening from remote
closing from exterior lock
Anti-theft alarm system -inc: keyhead remote operation
interior motion detector
BMW Teleservices -inc: Google MyInfo send-to-car
VCARD images caller ID photo display
A2DP audio streaming
external call services
Mobile Office for Blackberry
Pwr outlets -inc: front passenger footwell
back of centre console
Ambient lighting -inc: front & rear door panels/pockets
dashboard below wood trim
BMW door entry sills
LED lighting integrated into roof liner
Thermal
adjustable luggage compartment separating panel behind rear seats
3.0L DOHC 24-valve twin-turbocharged I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
aluminum engine compartment lid
Dynamic driving control w/(3) settings (normal
sport plus)

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2011 BMW 5 Series