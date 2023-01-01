$15,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2011 BMW X5
AWD 4dr 35i
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10052037
- VIN: 5UXZV4C5XBL416399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 BMW X5 35i Low kms Certified Financing
Runs and drives great, no problems, no warning lights , certified, and ready to go
Automatic
95,999 kms ONLY
AWD
3.0 L 6 cyl Gas
Panoramic sunroof, bluetooth for calling, climate control, heated seats, park assist, power liftgate
5 seater
New brakes
Will come with fresh all season tires
Sold certified
Financing is available for everyone!
Price is $13,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at
529 Speers road Oakville
between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.
Test drives are availble BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.
Call Rus for Inquires +1 647 572 8479
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.