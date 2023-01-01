Menu
2011 BMW X5

95,999 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2011 BMW X5

2011 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 35i

2011 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 35i

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10052037
  • VIN: 5UXZV4C5XBL416399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW X5 35i Low kms Certified Financing 

 

Runs and drives great, no problems, no warning lights , certified, and ready to go 

 

Automatic 

 

95,999 kms ONLY 

 

AWD 

 

3.0 L 6 cyl Gas 

 

Panoramic sunroof, bluetooth for calling, climate control, heated seats, park assist, power liftgate

 

5 seater 

 

New brakes 

 

Will come with fresh all season tires 

 

Sold certified 

 

Financing is available for everyone! 

 

Price is $13,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

 

Oil Change - $129 

 

Rust Proofing - $199

 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):  

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

 

READ IMPORTANT: 

 

This car is available for viewing anytime at

 

 

 

 

529 Speers road Oakville

 

between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.

 

 

 

Test drives are availble BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it. 

 

Call Rus for Inquires +1 647 572 8479 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

