$9,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
2011 Buick Lucerne
2011 Buick Lucerne
Location
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
227,615KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9635203
- VIN: 1G4HJ5EM6BU106548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 227,615 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Proximity Key
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top