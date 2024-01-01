$9,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Cadillac CTS
|LOW KMS|PANO ROOF|BOSE SOUND|LEATHER|
Location
S.S. Auto Group
600 York St, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
647-886-8182
Certified
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,989 KM
Vehicle Description
***PRIME RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C***
EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE. FULL SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX - CARFAX REPORT IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.
THIS BEAUTIFUL 2011 CADILLAC CTS HAS LANDED. 3.0L V6 PRODUCING OVER 270HP AND 223LB/FT OF TORQUE. GREY GREEN EXTERIOR ON BIEGE INTERIOR. FULLY LOADED WITH BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PREMIUM 17 INCH ALLOW WHEELS, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS REMOTE ACCESS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE.
VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $699, IF NOT CERTIFIED AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS THE VEHICLE IS DEEMED NOT DRIVEABLE AND UNCERTIFIED. THIS $699 FEE WILL ENSURE VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED AND ROAD WORTHY CONDITION.
CONTACT FOR FURTHER DETAIL.
S.S. AUTO GROUP
600 YORK STREET UNIT # 2
OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6L4B3
TEXT OR CALL (6 4 7) - 8 8 6 - 8 1 8 2
http://www.ssautogroup.ca/
http://www.facebook.com/SSAUTOGROUP.CA/
INSTAGRAM: @SSAUTOGROUP_
