Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; background: #FBFBFB; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>***PRIME RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C***</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; background: #FBFBFB; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE. <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>FULL SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX - CARFAX REPORT IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; background: #FBFBFB; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>THIS BEAUTIFUL 2011 CADILLAC CTS HAS LANDED.  3.0L V6 PRODUCING OVER 270HP AND 223LB/FT OF TORQUE.  GREY GREEN EXTERIOR ON BIEGE INTERIOR.  FULLY LOADED WITH BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PREMIUM 17 INCH ALLOW WHEELS, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS REMOTE ACCESS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE.  </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $699, IF NOT CERTIFIED AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS THE VEHICLE IS DEEMED NOT DRIVEABLE AND UNCERTIFIED.  THIS $699 FEE WILL ENSURE VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED AND ROAD WORTHY CONDITION.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CONTACT FOR FURTHER DETAIL.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>S.S. AUTO GROUP</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>600 YORK STREET UNIT # 2</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6L4B3</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>TEXT OR CALL (6 4 7) - 8 8 6 - 8 1 8 2</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>http://www.ssautogroup.ca/</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>http://www.facebook.com/SSAUTOGROUP.CA/</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>INSTAGRAM: @SSAUTOGROUP_</span></p>

2011 Cadillac CTS

75,989 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Cadillac CTS

|LOW KMS|PANO ROOF|BOSE SOUND|LEATHER|

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Cadillac CTS

|LOW KMS|PANO ROOF|BOSE SOUND|LEATHER|

Location

S.S. Auto Group

600 York St, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

647-886-8182

  1. 1730326325
  2. 1730326325
  3. 1730326325
  4. 1730326204
  5. 1730326198
  6. 1730326202
  7. 1730326325
  8. 1730326325
  9. 1730326197
  10. 1730326194
  11. 1730326204
  12. 1730326326
  13. 1730326326
  14. 1730326201
  15. 1730326192
  16. 1730326190
  17. 1730326188
  18. 1730326205
  19. 1730326189
  20. 1730326202
  21. 1730326291
  22. 1730326284
  23. 1730326288
  24. 1730326287
  25. 1730326292
  26. 1730326284
  27. 1730326286
  28. 1730326286
  29. 1730326292
  30. 1730326326
  31. 1730326326
  32. 1730326284
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,989KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6DA5EY8B0128535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,989 KM

Vehicle Description

***PRIME RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C***

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE.  FULL SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX - CARFAX REPORT IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. 

 

THIS BEAUTIFUL 2011 CADILLAC CTS HAS LANDED.  3.0L V6 PRODUCING OVER 270HP AND 223LB/FT OF TORQUE.  GREY GREEN EXTERIOR ON BIEGE INTERIOR.  FULLY LOADED WITH BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PREMIUM 17 INCH ALLOW WHEELS, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS REMOTE ACCESS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE.  

 

VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $699, IF NOT CERTIFIED AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS THE VEHICLE IS DEEMED NOT DRIVEABLE AND UNCERTIFIED.  THIS $699 FEE WILL ENSURE VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED AND ROAD WORTHY CONDITION.

 

CONTACT FOR FURTHER DETAIL.

 

S.S. AUTO GROUP

600 YORK STREET UNIT # 2

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6L4B3

TEXT OR CALL (6 4 7) - 8 8 6 - 8 1 8 2

http://www.ssautogroup.ca/

http://www.facebook.com/SSAUTOGROUP.CA/

INSTAGRAM: @SSAUTOGROUP_

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From S.S. Auto Group

Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE AWD|NAV|BACKUP|BSM|LANE DEP|PANO|CLEAN CARFAX| for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE AWD|NAV|BACKUP|BSM|LANE DEP|PANO|CLEAN CARFAX| 88,845 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen GTI AUTOBAHN|6-SPD|NAV|BACKUP|FENDER|CARPLAY|ONE OWNER for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Volkswagen GTI AUTOBAHN|6-SPD|NAV|BACKUP|FENDER|CARPLAY|ONE OWNER 119,982 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi S4 TECHNIK PRESTIGE|NAV|360|BSM|SPORT DIFF|MASSAGE| for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Audi S4 TECHNIK PRESTIGE|NAV|360|BSM|SPORT DIFF|MASSAGE| 115,740 KM $32,888 + tax & lic

Email S.S. Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
S.S. Auto Group

S.S. Auto Group

600 York St, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-886-XXXX

(click to show)

647-886-8182

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

S.S. Auto Group

647-886-8182

Contact Seller
2011 Cadillac CTS